PHOTOS: Armaan Mallik looks dapper as ever in suit at SIIMA Awards; Sivatmika poses with mom in elegant saree

All the south celebs gathered together in Hyderabad for the SIIMA Awards. We spotted singer Armaan Mallik and Sivatmika Rajasekhar at award night as they are gearing up to enjoy the night. The Butta Bomma singer is surely winning all the hearts with handsome looks with the formal attire. Actress Sivatmika also looks elegant in the saree along with her mom.

In the photos, one can see, the singer looking dapper as ever in a black suit with a marron turtle neck t-shirt underneath. He has been nominated in the category Best Playback Singer (male) for his song Buttabomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Veteran actress Jeevitha and her daughter Athmika, who is also an actress was also spotted at award night. Both the mother and daughter can be slaying the saree look with elegance. Reportedly, Sivatmika is also nominated for debut actress category.

South Indian film event SIIMA awards were not held last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The award for years 2019, 2020 are being held tonight with celebs from all south industries.