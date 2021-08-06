PHOTOS: Arya is overwhelmed as Kamal Haasan meets him and praises Sarpatta Parambarai

Actor Arya is currently enjoying the success of his blockbuster film Sarpatta Parambarai, which was released on OTT and has received as one of the best sports movies in 2021. Today, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan met Arya and showered praises for his performance as a boxer. Arya overwhelmed by Kamal Haasan's gesture, shared a few pictures with him and penned a thankful note.

Arya overwhelmed with Kamla Haasan gesture, took to Twitter and shared a few photos with him and wrote, "Can’t thank @ikamalhaasansir enough for all the love he has been showering right from the beginning of the project till today Thank you for meeting us and sharing ur thoughts Love you so much sir #Mahendran sir sorry we troubled you too much." In the photos, Arya can be seen in all smiles as he poses with Kamal Haasan. The superstar also wished the entire team of Sarpatta Parambarai for the blockbuster success.

Can’t thank @ikamalhaasan sir enough for all the love he has been showering right from the beginning of the project till today Thank you for meeting us and sharing ur thoughts Love you so much sir #Mahendran sir sorry we troubled you too much pic.twitter.com/6vfU2Gdid6 — Arya (@arya_offl) August 6, 2021

Sarpatta Parambarai became one of the biggest blockbusters of Tamil cinema despite the lockdown. the film has received staggering responses from audiences and critics alike.

Sarpatta is a story about a boxer hailing from North Madras. Set in the 80s, the film will showcase the clash between two clans in North Chennai of Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai. The film also starred Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, John Vijay, and Santhosh Prathap in prominent roles. Sarpatta was jointly bankrolled by Neelam Productions and K9 Studios.