PHOTOS: Balakrishna pays tribute to Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 26th death anniversary

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on Jan 18, 2022 12:58 PM IST  |  2.4K
   
On legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's death anniversary today, January 18, Balakrishna visited NTR ghat to pay tribute to his father. Nandamuri Balakrishna, Suhasini and other TDP leaders visited NTR's memorial and offered flowers as they paid tribute to the late actor. 

Speaking to the media there, Balakrishna said how NTR has created history in both, film industry and the political world. Earlier today, Jr NTR also shared a heartfelt message for his grandfather, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on his 26th death anniversary. His brother Nandamuri Kalyanram also remembered their grandfather. 

Check out the photos below:

nandamuri_taraka_rama_rao_death_anniversary.jpg
nandamuri_taraka_rama_rao_death_anniversary_1.jpg
nandamuri_taraka_rama_rao_death_anniversary_3.jpg
bala_at_ntr_ghat.jpg
ntr_bala.jpg

NTR passed away due to a heart attack on 18 January 1996 at his residence in Hyderabad. He was 72. For the unversed, Raos life and acting, political career, and later life was brought on the big screen in the films N.T.R: Kathanayakudu and N.T.R: Mahanayakudu, respectively, with his son Nandamuri Balakrishna playing the title character. 

