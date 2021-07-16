PHOTOS: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's Chatrapathi goes on floors; SS Rajamouli claps for muhurtham shot

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set for Hindi debut with an official remake of director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie Chatrapathi. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The yet to be titled film billed to be a mass action entertainer has been launched today, July 16 in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, star director VV Vinayak and Bollywood’s successful production house Pen Studios are joining forces for a Bollywood project which is an official remake of India’s leading director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie Chatrapathi. Rajamouli graced the launch ceremony and has sounded clapboard for the muhurtham shot, while star Rama Rajamouli switched on the camera and producer AM Ratnam did the honorary direction.

Bellamkonda will be stepping into the shoes of ‘Baahubali’ fame Prabhas and he has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad who penned the story for the original is the writer for the remake version as well. Also, present at the muhurtham was Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, director at Pen Studios. He said, "We are tremendously excited and thrilled as this is one of our grand projects along with talented actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and renowned Director VV Vinayak. We are confident that this collaboration will be loved by the audience and will make history in the Indian cinema."

Nizar Ali Shafi who worked for several Telugu and Tamil movies such as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Mahanubhavudu etc. will be cranking the camera, while Bollywood’s upcoming composer Tanishk Bagchi will score music.

A huge set was erected in the same location of Rangasthalam village set and the film’s regular and lengthy schedule commences from today.

