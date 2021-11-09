PHOTOS: Bellamkonda Srinivas is all smiles on debut Hindi film sets; Kartikeya Gummakonda spotted at airport

Bellamkonda Sreenivas was spotted in Hyderabad on the sets of his next Bollywood debut film, which is tentatively being referred to as #BSS9. The young actor can be seen in all smiles as he kickstarted his day with the shoot. He also posed for the paps with his bright smile and casual yet cool look as he entered his vanity van to get ready for the shoot.

In photos, Sreenivas can be seen sporting a floral shirt paired with black jeans, loafers and sunglasses. The actor surely knows how to carry floral print and totally slayed it. The floral print shirt and his bright smile make up for the morning.

The Alludu Adhurs actor also looks very excited for his Bollywood debut film BSS9, which is the remake of director SS Rajamouli and Prabhas' blockbuster Telugu movie Chatrapathi. Bellamkonda will be stepping into the shoes of Prabhas and he has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character.

Kartikeya Gummakonda was also spotted at the Vizag airport in a simple look. The actor is in the city for the promotions of his upcoming film Raja Vikramara which is set to release in theatres on November 12, 2021. He can be seen in a casual blue t-shirt and jeans with a mask.

The actor, who is set to mark his debut in Kollywood with Ajith's Valimai, will soon tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Lohitha Reddy on November 21. He recently proposed to her at the pre-release event of his movie.

