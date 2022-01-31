PHOTOS: Bhamakalapam trailer launch: Priyamani attends the event looking mesmerising in a traditional attire

Vijay Deverakonda will be unveiling the trailer of Priyamani's upcoming thriller, Bhamakalapam. The OTT film is being presented by Bharath Kamma. The makers took to social media to announce the same. The trailer for the film will be out at 5 PM today. The actress was seen at the event in a beautiful traditional attire.

They wrote, "Rowdy @TheDeverakonda will launch the trailer of #BhamakalapamOnAHA at a grand event tomorrow. Serving Hot on February 11 #ADeliciousHomeCookedThriller #PriyaMani." The actress will be seen playing a famous food vlogger named Anupama in Bhamakalapam. Billed to be a comedy thriller, the film talks about a criminal investigation. The project will premiere on the OTT platform on February 11. The film has been directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti and has music scored by Justin Prabhakaran. Deepak Yeragera is behind the camera for the film.

Check out the pictures below:

Priyamani became a household name with her subtle yet significant role in Manoj Bajpayee starrer, The Family Man. The audience loved the star in the role of Suchitra Tiwari.

Besides her acting prowess, that star is also known to be someone who does not mince her words. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about how now actresses are capable of carrying an entire film on their shoulders. She said, "definitely things have changed for good...I think gone are the days when the heroine was just as glamour quotient. Somewhere down the line the character the roles have changed wherein heroine is also given importance in the movie.”

