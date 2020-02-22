PHOTOS: Bheeshma actor Nithiin looks all dapper as he gets spotted at the airport

The actor who is basking in the glory of his recent film Bheeshma was spotted looking all dapper and handsome in chequered shirt and trousers.

The south actor Nithiin made a stylish appearance at the airport. The actor who is basking in the glory of his recent film Bheeshma was spotted looking all dapper and handsome in chequered shirt and trousers. The south film Bheeshma saw Nithiin and the Dear Comrade actress Rasmika Mandanna in the lead. The south drama Bheeshma was one of the most highly anticipated films, from the south film industry. Ever since the first look of film Bheeshma was released the fans have been very excited.

The trailer of the film got the fans and film audience very curious about the south drama. The chemistry between the lead pair, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna, was the talk of the town. The fans and film audience loved every bit of the Nithiin and Rashmika starrer. The songs of the film proved to be an instant hit with music lovers. The south actor Nithiin recently got engaged. The Bheeshma star shared some candid pictures from his engagement ceremony. The fans and followers of the south actor Nithiin took to their social media account to congratulate the actor on his engagement to Shalini.

Check out the pictures of Nithiin:

The fans are eagerly waiting to see the Bheeshma lead actor in a new film. The audience members have loved Nithiin and Rashmika's film, and are sharing their positive reviews on their social media accounts. At the recent pre-release event of the film Bheeshma the lead star, Nithiin called Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas a torchbearer. The director is known to be a close associate of the actor.

(ALSO READ: Bheeshma: Nithiin calls Trivikram Srinivas as the ‘torchbearer’ at the film’s pre release event; Here’s Why)

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More