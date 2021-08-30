PHOTOS: Bigg Boss Malayalam fame Alina Padikkal looks pretty at her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony

Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant and TV host Alina Padikkal is finally getting married to her longtime boyfriend Rohit Nair, on August 30. The families of the couple hosted Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies and Alina Padikkal looked every bit gorgeous. The bride-to-be shared a few photos of her looks from both events.

During Comedy Stars, Alina had announced about getting engaged to her boyfriend Rohit. "It was during Bigg Boss that I have revealed that I was in a relationship. But, I was sure that we will get married only if my parents agree. . And now, I am declaring the climax in 'Comedy Stars'. Finally, my parents have agreed, Hooray. My fiance is Rohit P Nair, professionally an engineer, who is doing a business now. He is from Kozhikode, a foodie and one who loves bikes just like me. Rohit is a Hindu and ours will be an inter-caste marriage," she said during the show.

Finally, after being in a relationship for almost 6 years, Alina and Rohit are set to tie the knot today in Calicut. They got engaged earlier this year in January.

Meanwhile, take a look at the pre-wedding pictures:

Alina and Rohit Nair had planned a destination wedding but due to the current COVID-19 situation in the country, they decided to keep it low-key. Only close friends and family members are expected to be the part of the wedding followed by a reception.