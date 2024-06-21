PHOTOS: Bride-to-be Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and her fiance meet Allu Arjun as she invites him to her wedding

Bride-to-be Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and her fiance Nicholai Sachdev meet superstar Allu Arjun as she invites them to her wedding. The actress shared heartwarming pictures on her social media, today (June 21).

The popular actress also met the Pushpa actor's father, Allu Arvind and shared pictures with him.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to her beau Nicholai Sachdev, on March 1 this year. Sachdev is a Mumbai-based art gallerist. The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair with only family members in attendance. As per reports, the adorable couple is set to get married in July. However, there has been no official confirmation of this.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on the work front

Meanwhile, at the work front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in Dhanush's directorial Raayan which is touted to be a power-packed thriller. Apart from Sarathkumar and Dhanush, the film will also feature Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, S J Suryah‌,‌ Saravanan, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, and Dushara Vijayan in crucial roles. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Raayan is all set for its theatrical release on July 26, 2024.

