PHOTOS: Bride-to-be Varalaxmi Sarathkumar meets Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Anupam Kher as she invites them to her wedding

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is all set to tie the knot with her longtime companion Nicholai Sachdev on July 2, 2024. As per reports, the lovebirds have chosen Thailand for their big day. Currently, Varalaxmi is traveling across India to invite celebrities from the industries worldwide, including Kiccha Sudeepa, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and others.

Now, in a recent update, Varalaxmi has shared an adorable picture with Samantha Ruth Prabhu after inviting her to the wedding ceremony. Have a look!

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar posted pictures with Samantha

Varalaxmi took to her Instagram story section and shared a picture with Samantha along with a sticker that read, “Rockstar.” In the photo, both actors are seen smiling together while holding each other. Samantha can be seen carrying the invitation card in her hands as well.

In the second picture, Varalaxmi and Samantha both are seen holding the invitation card along with a gift box. Varalaxmi wrote, “Our rockstar… love u darlingg.. thank u for being you @samantharuthprabhuoffl.”

After a while, Samantha also took to her Instagram story section and reposted the picture of her and Varalaxmi and wrote, “Congratulations darling @varusarathkumar.”

Check out Samantha's story

Varalaxmi seeks blessings of Anupam Kher

Varalaxmi also shared a picture with her mentor, legendary star Anupam Kher as she invited the actor to the wedding. Varalaxmi shared the picture on her Instagram story section with Kher and wrote, “Where it all started.. with my guru @anupamkher sir.. @actorprepares.”

Varalaxmi also shared another picture with Anupam Kher and wrote, “Thank u sir for making me the actor I am.. i owe it to u.. @anupamkher.”

Check out Varalaxmi's story for Anupam Kher

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's upcoming films

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar earlier featured in Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan which became one of the most prestigious films from the Telugu industry. The Prasanth Varma directorial not only garnered huge applause from cinema lovers but also shook the entire box office with its power.

The story of HanuManthu, a teenage robber who finds an ancient stone that gives him the powers of Lord Hanuman, is told in the fictional country of Anjanadri, where the film is set. In addition to Teja Sajja, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar the movie features notable performances by Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and other actors as well.

The project was bankrolled by K. Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainments which was released on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranthi in a brutal clash with many films that also included Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Dhanush's Captain Miller.

