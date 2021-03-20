PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty attend the success meet of Uppena

Starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist and it was directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

The recently released Tollywood film Uppena has been receiving a lot of positive responses from fans and critics. As the makers are basking in the success of the film, the cast and crew of Uppena took part in a success meet which was also attended by Tollywood biggies Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi. While Allu Arjun took part at the event in his iconic all black outfit, Chiranjeevi was seen in a formal outfit. Allu Sirish was also seen in the photos.

The film was directed by debutant filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana and it was released in February. Starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for the film. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings jointly, the film was announced in January 2019.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Chiranjeevi is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film titled Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. It has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, while Ram Charan will be seen playing an extended cameo in the film which is touted to be a social drama. It was announced recently that Krithi Shetty, who played the leading lady in Uppena, has been roped in to play the female lead in the upcoming film of Ram Pothineni with N Lingusamy.

