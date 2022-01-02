PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi and director Meher Ramesh attend a charity event in Hyderabad

Megastar Chiranjeevi has kickstarted New Year 2022 on a positive note. The actor attended a charity event today, on Sunday, January 2. Also present at the event were directors Meher Ramesh and Prakash. One can see in the photos, Chiranjeevi keeps it cool and comfy in corduroy pants and tee. The Sye Raa actor also interacted with the media as he attended the event for a cause.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the grand release of Acharya. Co-starring Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in a cameo, Acharya is releasing on 4 February 2022.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi’s mega action entertainer "Bholaa Shankar" is being directed by stylish maker Meher Ramesh. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the role of his sister in the movie.

Chiranjeevi also has a film with Mohan Raja, titled Godfather in his kitty. Godfather is being produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films and stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role alongside Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana.