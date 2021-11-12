PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi attends an event barefoot and in all black attire as he takes Ayyappa Deeksha

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan are known for being spiritual and they take Ayyappa Deeksha every year without fail. After Ram Charan, now Chiranjeevi has taken the 41-days-long Ayyappa Deeksha, which is a ritual he follows every year. One can see in the photos, the Sye Raa actor is walking barefoot and is spotted dressed in a black kurta, dhoti and stole, with chandan tikka dotting his forehead.

After attending the puja ceremony of his upcoming magnum opus, Bhola Shankar, Chiranjeevi headed to the launch of music director Koti's son's new movie in Hyderabad. Known for supporting new talent, Chiranjeevi graced the pre-release event of Rajeev Saluri's film titled, 11:11.

Check out Chiranjeevi's latest photos:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda steals the show with Anand in comfy yet stylish looks at Pushpaka Vimanam premiere

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the release of Siva Koratala's Acharya. Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde, the film will release on February 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, his next, Bhola Shankar was launched yesterday in Hyderabad attended by the entire cast and crew. To be helmed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, Bhola Shankar has Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and others. The regular shoot of the movie commences from the 15th of this month. Bhola Shankar will release in theatres in 2022.