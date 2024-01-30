PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi celebrates mother Anjana Devi’s birthday; calls her ‘the visible goddess’

Chiranjeevi is undeniably one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. The actor, who has been a part of the industry for more than 45 years now, was recently conferred with a Padma Vibhushan due to his artistic and humanitarian contributions.

But apart from his professional side, Chiranjeevi is also known to be a family man, and tries to find ways amidst his busy schedules to spend time with his beloved family. In the latest update, the actor took to social media to share pictures from his mother, Anjana Devi’s, birthday celebrations. The actor also penned a lovely wish for her, and called her ‘the visible Goddess’. The pictures shared shows a cake being cut and distributed amongst the family members.

Chiranjeevi’s Padma Vibhushan

On the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, this year’s Padma awards were announced. It was revealed that due to his immense contribution in the field of art, Chiranjeevi was being awarded the Padma Vibhushan. The Bhola Shankar actor was conferred with the Padma Bhushan 2006.

As soon as the news was out, Chiranjeevi shared a video on social media, where he thanked his fans and well-wishers for their constant support. He added that they are what has kept him going for so long. Several fans and celebrities also turned to social media to congratulate the actor on the achievement. Celebrities like Allu Arjun, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Trivikram Srinivas and more also visited the actor in person to congratulate him.

Chiranjeevi on the workfront

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Meher Ramesh’s 2023 action thriller film Bhola Shankar. The film featured an ensemble cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Murali Sharma, Tarun Arora and many more in prominent roles. The film received mixed reviews at the box office.

The actor is currently filming for his next film, titled Vishwambhara, helmed by Vassishta. Although not a lot of information is available related to the film, it is understood that it is a socio-fantasy film, and will have Academy Award winner MM Keeravani composing the film’s songs. Additionally, it is understood that following Vishwambhara, the actor will be joining hands with Boyapati Sreenu for a film tentatively titled Mega157.

