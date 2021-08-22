PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi greets with folded hands and waves his fans on his 66th birthday

On his 66th birthday today, megastar Chiranjeevi decided to greet his fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him on this special occasion. We have got a few photos of him waving and greeting his fans with folded hands. One can see, Chiranjeevi is looking as regal as ever in a traditional look and is all smiles for the paps.

Meanwhile, who's who from the Tollywood film industry is showering megastar with heartfelt birthday wishes, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh and many others have wished Chiranjeevi on birthday with heartwarming birthday notes.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has an interesting line-up of films including Acharya, Bholaa Shankar and Godfather.

Bholaa Shankar will be helmed by Meher Ramesh and it has Keerthy Suresh playing the role of Chiranjeevi's sister. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will be producing the film, in association with Creative Commercials.

Chiranjeevi's 153rd film has been titled Godfather and is the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The film is being directed by Mohan Raja and bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.