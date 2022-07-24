PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya & Aamir Khan clicked as they promote Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad

After launching the first poster of Naga Chaitanya from his Hindi debut film Laal Singh Chaddha, megastar Chiranjeevi has unveiled the Telugu trailer of Aamir Khan starrer. Chiranjeevi was papped at the Telugu trailer launch event of the film along with Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in Hyderabad.

One can see, the Megastar poses for photos with Aamir Khan and Chaitanya before heading for a press meet. Aamir Khan's highly anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is only a few weeks away from its release and the audience is extremely excited to know what's in store for them. Previously, Chiranjeevi also launched the poster of 'Rupa', played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, check out their photos below:

Meanwhile, the makers recently dropped the first music video of the song, Kahani. Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

Recently, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha at Chiranjeevi's house, also attended by Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, and Sukumar. Chiranjeevi praised the movie and called it an “emotional journey”

Sharing his experience and video from the screening, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Fascinating how a chance meeting & a little chat with my dear friend #AamirKhan @Kyoto airport – Japan, few years ago led to me becoming a part of his dream project #LaalSinghChaddha. Thank You #AamirKhan for the exclusive preview at my home. Heartened by your warm gesture!”