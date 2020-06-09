PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli meet AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy seeking permission to start shooting

Top Tollywood stars met with the Chief Minister of Andra Pradesh and sought his permission to resume with the shootings of films that were brought to a halt.

Tollywood biggies including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli met with the Chief Minister of Andra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy seeking his permission to start shooting in the state. After the meeting, Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and announced that the Chief Minister sounded positive and that they were hoping to hear good news soon. He also thanked the Chief Minister for his quick response on guidelines to resume with the shooting of films that were earlier brought to a halt.

“Hon'ble CM of AP Sri @ysjagan responded very positively to all issues of Telugu Film Industry & we are grateful for his quick response on Guidelines for the resumption of shootings along with Waiver of Minimum Power tariff on Theatres during the lockdown.Thank you Sir. Folded hands @AndhraPradeshCM,” he wrote on Twitter. It is to be noted that the Telangana government has given a go ahead to the Tollywood industry to start with the shooting process.

In Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier issued advisory to follow the lockdown norms and preventive measures to contain the COVID19 situation and strictly follow the self-regulation while resuming the shootings. It is stated that the CM granted permission to resume the shooting as lakhs of people’s lives are depending on the film industry. Shootings of several films including SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, Prabhas’ upcoming film are expected to be resumed soon.

