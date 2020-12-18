PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu come together for a star studded birthday party

Superstar Mahesh Babu arrived at Dil Raju's 50th birthday bash with wife Namrata Shirodkar. Check out photos below.

Producer Dil Raju hosted a grand 50th birthday party yesterday, December 17 in Hyderabad and it was one star-studded night. Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda, KGF's Yash, Ram Charan, Prabhas and many others graced the birthday bash. Tollywood biggies, Mahesh Babu, megastar Chiranjeevi and power star Pawan Kalyan also attended the party and were seen in their best stylish appearance. Pawan Kalyan made a classy appearance in a black suit while Chiranjeevi was seen in a semi-formal look. Superstar Mahesh Babu kept it simple in denim and polo neck shirt. It was an epic night as many Tollywood biggies came together after a very long time.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu shared a throwback picture with Dil Raju and tweeted, "Happy Birthday #DilRaju garu!! Wishing you unbound joy, success and great health always!." Dil Raju is a big name in the industry and is planning to set his production house even in Hindi film industry. He is also backing Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film titled, Vakeel Saab under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit film, Pink. Pawan Kalyan will step into Amitabh Bachchan's role from the original.

Check out photos below:

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is prepping up for his role in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will see him opposite National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Ram Charan and Prabhas' unmissable camaraderie turns heads at Dil Raju's birthday party

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, has resumed shooting for Koratala Siva's Acharya. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×