PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi & Pawan Kalyan in one frame; Venkatesh Daggubati, Nani, Adivi Sesh at a wedding

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and his elder brother Megastar Chiranjeevi were papped at Narayan Das Narang's granddaughter and Sunil's daughter Jahnvi Narang's wedding today, June 23, 2022. Who's who from the Tollywood film industry was papped arriving at the big fat wedding in Hyderabad.

One can see, the Sye Raa actor Chiranjeevi is sporting an all-golden ethnic look while Pawan Kalyan opted for a signature all-white kurta pant set for the wedding. Also papped at the big fat wedding was Nagarjuna with son Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh Daggubati in yet another stylish look and actor Nani, sporting his usual Dasara look.

Adivi Sesh, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Major was sporting an uber-cool look while Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas kept it stylish in sherwani.

Check out the photos below:

Sunil Narang is a popular Telugu distributor and producer of Asian Cinemas and son of Narayan Das Narang. His daughter Jahnvi Narang is the Chief Marketing Officer of the Group who oversees the entire group operations.

Narayan Das Narang passed away in April 2022 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was admitted to the hospital as he was undergoing treatment for his health issues.