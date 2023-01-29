PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan come together to celebrate Anjana Devi's birthday

Megastar Chiranjeev i and Power Star Pawan Kalyan are two of the biggest names in the world of South cinema. Recently, the two stalwarts came together to celebrate their mother Anjana Devi's birthday. The Acharya actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a few glimpses from the celebration, along with the caption, "Birthday of our mother who gave birth and life to us. Wishing that they should be born as your children for many births...Happy Birthday Amma!" Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's brother Nagendra Babu were also a part of the celebration.

While promoting his latest release, Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi was asked about his brother Pawan Kalyan' s political party and the criticism. Reacting to this, the GodFather star stated that everyone has their way of reacting to developments. He was quoted saying, “You cannot expect all the five fingers of a palm to be equal. They are different, but they remain together. One finger cannot claim it is superior to others."

Chiranjeevi's forthcoming movies

Chiranjeevi will play the lead in director Meher Ramesh's masala entertainer Bholaa Shankar. The much-awaited drama will also see Tamannaah Bhatia as his love interest, and Keerthy Suresh as his sister. Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, the movie has been set against the backdrop of Kolkata. The storyline for the film has been provided by Nagendra Kasi. Going by the previews of the movie dropped till now, the Megastar will be seen in a massy avatar in his next.

Pawan Kalyan's professional commitments

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan is busy with director Krish Jagarlamudi's period action-adventure film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu at the moment. Produced by the Mega Surya Production banner, the movie is based on the life of a notorious warrior, who goes by the name of Veera Mallu. Touted to be an action-adventure film, the movie has been set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.

He has also collaborated with filmmaker Sujith for an untitled drama. Sharing the exciting news on social media, the producers, DVV Entertainment wrote on the micro-blogging site, "We are extremely elated to associate with @PawanKalyan Garu, for our next production. Directed by @SujeethSign, DOP by @DOP007. #FirestormIsComing." The announcement poster showed a red background with Pawan Kalyan’s shadow resembling a gun. OG. While cinematographer Ravi K Chandran will be looking after the film's camera work, the rest of the cast has not been announced yet.

