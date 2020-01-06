PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah dazzle at the pre release of Sarileru Neekevvaru

The pre release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru saw stalwarts like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayshanthi in attendance.

The highly anticipated film of the year from the south film industry Sarileru Neekevvaru saw stalwarts like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayshanthi in attendance. The Devi actress Tamannaah Bhatia who also featured in films like Petromax and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy gave a splendid performance on the stage. The dance floor was set on fire as the Petromax actress gave a sizzling performance. The fans and film audience were delighted to see Tamannaah Bhatia dazzle on the stage.

The lead star of the south magnum opus, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Chiranjeevi was also present at the pre release event of the Mahesh Babu starrer. This film will see Spyder actor as an Army Officer named Major Ajay Krishna. The first look of the Bharat Ane Nenu star Mahesh Babu left the fans and audience members were simply left mesmerized. Now, the south actress Vijayshanthi who is also essaying a key role in the Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was present at the do and was seen interacting with the lead star of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Chiranjeevi. The pre release event of the film Sarileru Neekevvaru also saw the presence of director Anil Ravipudi.

Check out the pictures from the pre release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru:

The director was seen exchanging talks with the lead star of the film. The superstars from the south film industry, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah took the stage to share their views on the film and also to talk about what went into the making of the high intensity drama called Sarileru Neekevvaru. The much-awaited trailer of the film was released yesterday at 9.09 PM.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

