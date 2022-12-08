PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi spends time with family in Europe before Waltair Veerayya shoot
Chiranjeevi gives a sneak peek into his Europe trip, check out.
As you might know, Chiranjeevi will next play the lead in the forthcoming mass entertainer, Waltair Veerayya. The Megastar will be sharing screen space with Shruti Haasan in the film. Now, the Acharya star took to his Instagram handle and shared a few sneak peeks from his Europe diaries with his family and the Salaar actress. His most recent post was captioned, "Outing with family...Itu Veeraya Yatra with Heroine."
Waltair Veerayya release date
Recently, the makers announced the release date for Waltair Veerayya. The highly-awaited drama will be released in the cinema halls during Sankranti on 13th January next year. The producers Mythri Movie Makers Tweeted, "This Sankranthi, it's time for the MASS MOOLAVIRAT darshanam in theatres #WaltairVeerayya GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE on 13th JAN, 2023." The announcement poster featured Chiranjeevi in a vintage mass avatar with a lungi, a vibrant shirt, and a headband. He can be seen riding a boat in the ocean on a rainy day.
Check out the post below:
About Waltair Veerayya
Made under the direction of Bobby, the project will feature Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a mighty role, along with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Touted to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients, director Bobby has worked on the story and dialogues of the film himself. Kona Venkat, K Chakravarthy Reddy, Hari Mohana Krishna, and Vineeth Potluri are also on board the writing team for Waltair Veerayya.
Backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar on a huge scale under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, GK Mohan is co-producing the drama.
While Arthur A Wilson is looking after the camera work, Niranjan Devaramane is the head of the editing department. Meanwhile, AS Prakash is a part of the team as the production designer, whereas Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.
Also Read: Waltair Veerayya: Megastar Chiranjeevi's mass entertainer release date out: Deets Inside