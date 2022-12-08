PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi spends time with family in Europe before Waltair Veerayya shoot

As you might know, Chiranjeevi will next play the lead in the forthcoming mass entertainer, Waltair Veerayya. The Megastar will be sharing screen space with Shruti Haasan in the film. Now, the Acharya star took to his Instagram handle and shared a few sneak peeks from his Europe diaries with his family and the Salaar actress. His most recent post was captioned, "Outing with family...Itu Veeraya Yatra with Heroine." Waltair Veerayya release date

Recently, the makers announced the release date for Waltair Veerayya. The highly-awaited drama will be released in the cinema halls during Sankranti on 13th January next year. The producers Mythri Movie Makers Tweeted, "This Sankranthi, it's time for the MASS MOOLAVIRAT darshanam in theatres #WaltairVeerayya GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE on 13th JAN, 2023." The announcement poster featured Chiranjeevi in a vintage mass avatar with a lungi, a vibrant shirt, and a headband. He can be seen riding a boat in the ocean on a rainy day. Check out the post below: