PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi takes up another huge initiative for Telugu film workers

Megastar Chiranjeevi has started a vaccination drive for the Telugu film workers at his Chiranjeevi Eye & Blood Bank premises.

Megastar Chiranjeevi headed the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) last year which was to help the film workers and small artists in these tough times. Chiranjeevi also donated Rs 1 crore along with other directors, producers, which made a big contribution amidst the pandemic. Now, the Megastar has started a mega vaccination drive for the Telugu film workers at his Chiranjeevi Eye & Blood Bank premises.

The megastar, who has been doing a lot of philanthropic activities with his Eye & Blood Bank recently also opened oxygen banks for the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to its shortage in the COVID second wave. His son, Ram Charan himself is supervising the oxygen banks' initiative. After Dasari Narayana Rao's demise, the Sye Raa has become the big head of the industry and has been helping several small films by attending their promotional events.

Take a look at his Tweet below:

Starting today #CoronaCrisisCharity (CCC) in collaboration with #Apollo247 & #ChiranjeeviCharitableTrust has commenced vaccination programme for Telugu film industry workers of 24 crafts, #MovieArtistsAssociation & #FilmJournalistsUnion pic.twitter.com/LtCcakmjgq — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 7, 2021

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be seen next in Siva Koratala's film titled, Acharya. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead while Ram Charan plays an important part in the film. Pooja Hegde will be seen in a cameo.

The makers had planned to release the film in the month of May but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

