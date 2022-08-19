PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi, Venketesh and others attend the star-studded 60th birthday bash of Suresh Chukkapalli

Megastar Chiranjeevi made a stunning entry with his better half Surekha Konidela at the star-studded 60th birthday bash of Suresh Chukkapalli in Hyderabad last night. While the Acharya actor looked dapper in a white shirt and blue trousers, his wife accompanied him in a pink silk saree. In addition to this, Venkatesh Daggubati marked his attendance at the party in a black-on-black ensemble.

Apart from them, Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Sarath Kumar, Jagapati Babu, filmmaker Trivikram, Siddu, Mokshagna, Jeevitha Raja Shekar, and Jaya Sudha were also present at the birthday celebration, among the rest.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Chiranjeevi has been roped in to lead the forthcoming political thriller, GodFather. Yesterday, the makers announced that the much-awaited teaser of the movie will be unveiled on 21st August this year on Chiranjeevi’s 67th birthday.

Made under the direction of Mohan Raja, the venture is the official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, which featured superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist.

While RB Choudary and NV Prasad are bankrolling the drama on a lavish scale, Konidela Surekha is presenting it. The filming of GodFather primarily took place in Hyderabad, Ooty, and Mumbai. Lady Superstar Nayanthara has been signed in as the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the drama and Salman Khan will be seen in a powerful role in the film. Additionally, Liger director Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev will also play key roles in the movie.

Nirav Shah has looked after the camera work for the flick, and Suresh Selvarajan is on board the team as the art director. Ace music director S Thaman has scored the tunes for GodFather, while Marthand K. Venkatesh has performed the editing. The makers earlier announced that the film will be released during Dasara this year.

