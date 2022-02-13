PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi visits Sabrimala temple with wife Surekha, seeks blessings

PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi visits Sabrimala temple with wife Surekha, seeks blessings
Amidst his busy shooting schedules, megastar Chiranjeevi visits Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The Sye Raa actor has shared a few photos of him with wife Surekha as they pose outside the temple. Chiranjeevi observes a 41-day-long Ayyappa Deeksha every year. He has been practising this ritual since years. 

Yesterday, Chiranjeevi also paid a visit to the Statue to Equality located at Shamshabad in Telangana. The actor is on a spiritual tour ahead of his film Acharya's big release in April. Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi posted a few photos of him posing with other devotees as he visits the divine place. 

Take a look:

On the work front, Chiranjeevi recently recovered from COVID-19 and is back in action. The actor is busy shooting for GodFather. A few days ago, he posted a few photos from the sets of Mohan Raja's Godfather and wrote, "Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam :) Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised!". 

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for his action entertainer Acharya, which also features Ram Charan in the lead. Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead while Pooja Hegde will be seen in a cameo. This Siva Koratala directorial releases on April 1. 

Also Read: Godfather: S Thaman confirms Salman Khan to star in Chiranjeevi's film, says their dance number will be big 

