PHOTOS: Chiyaan Vikram dons a traditional attire as he attends the wedding of his house help's son
Kollywood star Chiyaan Vikram has been in the news for his projects like Cobra, Ponniyin Selvan and Chiyaan61. Now, the "I" actor has made headlines for another reason. The Telugu stalwart was recently seen attending the wedding of one of his household help's son. The pictures of the nuptials have also surfaced on social media. In the photographs, the Iru Mugan star looked dapper in a white shirt and mundu. He also donned a headband to push back those long hair.
Olimaaran, his household help, had passed away after working for Chiyaan Vikram for many years. His wife, Mary has been also working at the actor's home for more than forty years. Now, their son Deepak tied the knot with Varshini. Apart from Chiyaan Vikram, his fans club administrators also attended the ceremony and blessed the newlyweds.
On the work front, Chiyaan Vikram will be seen as the historical character Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. Slated to reach the cinema halls on the 30th of September this year, the periodic drama will also feature Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan and Jayaram Ravi in key roles, along with Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu and Aishwarya Lekshmi in supporting roles.
Produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, A R Rahman has scored the background music and songs for the film. While Ravi Varman has cranked the camera for the flick, A. Sreekar Prasad headed the editing department. The story of Ponniyan Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.
Additionally, Chiyaan Vikram has also signed up to play the lead in director Pa Ranjith's venture, temporarily titled Chiyaan61.
