PHOTOS: Chiyaan Vikram dons a traditional attire as he attends the wedding of his house help's son

Kollywood star Chiyaan Vikram has been in the news for his projects like Cobra, Ponniyin Selvan and Chiyaan61. Now, the "I" actor has made headlines for another reason. The Telugu stalwart was recently seen attending the wedding of one of his household help's son. The pictures of the nuptials have also surfaced on social media. In the photographs, the Iru Mugan star looked dapper in a white shirt and mundu. He also donned a headband to push back those long hair.

Olimaaran, his household help, had passed away after working for Chiyaan Vikram for many years. His wife, Mary has been also working at the actor's home for more than forty years. Now, their son Deepak tied the knot with Varshini. Apart from Chiyaan Vikram, his fans club administrators also attended the ceremony and blessed the newlyweds.

