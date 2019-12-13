PHOTOS: Dhanush goes casual and cool as he gets clicked at Hyderabad airport

As we all know, the Kollywood star Dhanush is quite a private person and avoids being papped usually. This time again, Dhanush was refrained from posing for the paparazzi at Hyderabad airport.

Kollywood star Dhanush, who is riding high on the success of his last film Asuran, was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, December 13. The Tamil star, who is known for down to earth and simple nature was clicked in his best casual look as he was making his way inside the airport. As we all know, the Kollywood star is quite a private person and avoids being papped usually. This time again, Dhanush was spotted in his super cool attitude and calmly made his way to the airport.

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, Pattas. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the film has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as female leads. The shooting of Dhanush's upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj was wrapped up in the UK recently and the team is currently shooting for the new schedule in India. Dhanush has been travelling city to city for the film's shoot. Meanwhile, check out Dhanush's recent airport look.

Talking about D40, Mollywood actor Aishwarya Lekshmi will be playing the female lead in the film. Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo has been reportedly roped in for a pivotal role in the film. Apparently, he will be seen playing the main antagonist in D40.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

