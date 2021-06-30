  1. Home
Photos: Dhanush looks uber cool in casuals as he gets papped in Hyderabad airport

It is anticipated that Dhanush is heading to the sets of his next yet to be titled film directed by Karthick Naren, which has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2021 02:48 pm
Photos: Dhanush looks uber cool in casuals as he gets papped in Hyderabad airport Photos: Dhanush looks uber cool in casuals as he gets papped in Hyderabad airport
Fans of Kollywood’s sensational star Dhanush have received an unexpected treat as his latest photos are here. The actor got papped in Hyderabad airport today, where he was seen in a stylish casual wear and finished the look with a baseball hat. The photos show the critically acclaimed actor making a stylish entry to the airport as the paps clicked photos. It is anticipated that he is heading for the shooting of his yet to be titled film directed by Karthick Naren.

The film has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. Before the second wave, Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan wrapped up two schedules of the film, after which Dhanush headed to the US for his Hollywood film titled The Grey Men. Recently, it was announced by the makers that the shooting will start in July. Accordingly, Dhanush’s this airport spotting suggests that he is all set to join the sets of the film.

See the photos here:

Apart from this, Dhanush has in his kitty, a film with his director brother Selvaraghavan titled Naane Varuven. It was announced by the makers of the film that the film will be rolled out in the month of August. More updates on it are expected to be announced by the makers soon. Apart from this, Dhanush has yet another film with Selvaraghavan, which is the sequel to the cult classic film Aayirathil Oruvan. Dhanush also has a Bollywood film in his pipeline titled Atrangi Re.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

