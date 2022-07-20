PHOTOS: Dhanush sports 67k hoodie with joggers as he gets papped in Mumbai for The Gray Man premiere

Dhanush will soon be seen in Netflix's action-thriller The Gray Man, also starring some of the biggest actors from across the globe. Ahead of the film's grand premiere and media interaction, Dhanush was papped at Mumbai airport today. He sported a super cool airport look.

One can see in the photos, Dhanush is sporting a cool look in white joggers teamed with a blue Burberry hoodie that is worth Rs 67,000 approx. A black cap and sneakers completed his airport look. In The Gray Man, Dhanush plays the role of an assassin named Avik San. The Kollywood star recently took social media by storm with his presence at the special screening of his Hollywood film in Los Angeles.

Though a small yet impactful role in the film, Dhanush will be seen alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura.

Meanwhile, check out his airport look below

Known for their action films, the Russo brothers recently divulged, "It took nine years to make this film because of our busy schedule. We were in awe of Mark Greaney’s writing and the amount of research he does. We are always on a quest to develop interesting sideways to a genre. Having been inspired by the 70s thrillers that we grew up on, The Gray Man encompasses the themes of a very complex political and rebelling against the system, and we have reflected on our own fears about the world. Considering the peculiar genre of the film, we wanted to create a world for the audience to immerse themselves in; thus, we have an incredible cast that has a level of detail and thought and back story to them."

The Gray Man is coming on Netflix on the 22nd of July

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: 'To handle Dhanush as an actor, I have to keep forgetting he is my brother' says Selvaraghavan