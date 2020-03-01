Photos: Dhanush spotted with Aditi Rao Hydari in the city; Actors team up for a film?

Dhanush, who is doing great professionally with back to back hits was spotted yesterday with Aditi Rao Hydari in Mumbai. Check out their photos below.

Tamil star Dhanush, one of the most sought after actor in the South Indian Film industry was recently spotted in Mumbai. The actor who is doing great professionally with back to back hits was spotted yesterday with Aditi Rao Hydari. The two actors along with their entire team were spotted together and we wonder if they have teamed up for a film. However, there is no clarity if the actors have collaborated for a film or ad shoot. One can see in the photos, Aditi looking gorgeous as ever in the casual outfit while Dhanush was clicked sporting grey sweatshirt and denim.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who was seen in Mysskin's latest release Psycho, had opened up about featuring in a film that she had committed to do with Dhanush. In an interview with Firstpost, Aditi Rao Hydari confessed that she has a strong feeling that Dhanush directorial will surely happen. She said, "It’s not just optimism; I’m actually sure that the film will happen. My instinct is usually right. I loved working with Dhanush as a filmmaker. Being an ace actor himself, the way he extracted work from us was fantastic."

Check out Dhanush and Aditi Rao Hydari's photos below:

Meanwhile, Tamil-Hindi actor Dhanush has quite a few interesting projects to release this year. Dhanush recently wrapped up the fourth schedule of his upcoming film, Karnan. He also has an untitled film D40 in the kitty. He will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's upcoming flick, Atrangi Re. The film stars and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

