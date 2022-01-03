PHOTOS: Dhanush's bilingual film Sir launched with formal pooja; Shoot begins today

Dhanush's bilingual film helmed by Venky Atluri titled Sir in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil has been officially launched today with a formal pooja in Hyderabad. Trivikram Srinivas gave the first clap for the film as the shoot begins today. The lead actor, Dhanusha and Samyuktha Menon look stunning together and promise fresh chemistry.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared a few pics from the pooja ceremony. While Dhanush looks handsome in a casual white shirt and pants, Samyuktha graced the event in ethnic attire. It is also announced that today the shoot of the film begins in Hyderabad.

Take a look at the pics:

This film will mark the debut of Dhanush in Telugu under the direction of Rang De maker Venky Atluri, instead of the already announced Sekhar Kammula project. Sir is the second Telugu movie of Samyuktha Menon after Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak.

The film is touted to be a period social drama that talks about the education mafia. The film narrates a young man’s struggle against the privatisation of education. Sir is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments headed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms. Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas. The project has music by GV Prakash and cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan.