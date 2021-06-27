  1. Home
PHOTOS: Director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot with cricketer Rohit Damodharan

Today, Director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot with cricketer Rohit Damodharan in a grand affair at a resort inMahabalipuram.
June 27, 2021
Director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya ties the knot
Despite the COVID-19 and the on & off lockdown situation since March 2020, wedding bells have been ringing in the film industry every now and then. The latest wedding in Tinseltown is Ace Tamil director Shankar's daughter's wedding. Director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya tied the knot with cricketer Rohit Damodharan, today June 27. Due to Covid restrictions imposed by the government, the wedding was an intimate ceremony with only a few close family members and friends. The wedding took place in a resort at Mahabalipuram, which was grand and big.

Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Honourable Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, and Member of Legislative Assembly and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin attended the wedding ceremony and blessed the couple on the occasion.

 

It is said that there will be a grand reception later for which many celebrities across the country will be invited.

Aishwarya is director Shankar and wife Easwari's eldest daughter. She is a doctor by profession. Rohit Damodharan is the son of industrialist Damodharan, owner of the Madurai Panthers cricket team in TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League). Rohit Damodharan is the captain of Madurai Panther

