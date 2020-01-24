PHOTOS: Disco Raja star Ravi Teja is all smiles at the film's celebration

The fans of the Mass Maharaja also took to their social media handles to express their excitement and joy about the film.

The lead star of the south flick Disco Raja was seen at the film's celebration. Ravi Teja was seen in a casual avatar at the film Disco Raja's celebrations. The lead actor was seen donning t-shirt and black coloured trousers and sunglasses. The fans and film audience are very delighted that the much-awaited film Disco Raja was finally released today. The film is helmed by Vi Anand. The Ravi Teja starrer also features actors like Payal Rajput, Tanya Hope and iSmart Shankar actress Nabha Natesh. The film sees the lead star Ravi Teja taking on the evil forces in the film.

National Award winner, Bobby Simha will be seen essaying the role of the brutal and merciless villain. Bobby Simha character is rugged and is ready to kill anyone who gets in his way. The makers of the had released the film's teaser which saw the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja stepping out of a fancy car, with a huge tape recorder. He then keeps the tape recorder aside and is seen holding a massive gun. The south megastar Ravi Teja has pinned his hopes on the south drama. The film by Vi Anand falls in the science fiction genre.

Now, all eyes are on the box office earnings of the south drama. The fans and audience members have given the film Disco Raja's teaser a thundering response. The fans of the Mass Maharaja also took to their social media handles to express their excitement and joy about the film and its teaser.

