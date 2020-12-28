  1. Home
PHOTOS: Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari cut the cake and celebrate Hey Sinamika's wrap up

One can see, Kajal, DQ and Aditi are looking their best as they cut the cake and celebrate the occasion.
Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari's Hey Sinamika is one of the much-anticipated films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. The film is directed by Brindha Gopal, and the makers have finally announced a wrap. The shooting of the upcoming project was wrapped up recently and the team celebrated it in a grand way.  Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter and shared a few photos from the film's wrap up celebrations. One can see, Kajal, DQ and Aditi are looking their best as they cut the cake and celebrate the occasion. Kajal also penned a heartwarming thank you for the team. 

She wrote, "It’s been a pleasure working on #HeySinamika very rarely do we find a team that share work ethic, equilibrium and passion, alike. Thanks to each and everyone for the beautiful energy and assistance through the making of this film. @brindagopal you’ve created a film that’s next." 

Kajal also thanked Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi in a heartwarming Twitter post. She added, "Level. I can’t wait for all to watch it. @dulQuer @aditiraohydari such a joy working with the both of you. Here’s to wonderful times gone by and creating a lot more magic together." 

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao & Kajal Aggarwal’s Hey Sinamika: Makers share working stills as they call it a wrap 

 Hey Sinamika also features actors K Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Mani Ratnam and Khushbu Sundar. 

Credits :Twitter

