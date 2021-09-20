PHOTOS: Dulquer Salmaan keeps it casual as he is spotted on R Balki's film sets in Mumbai

After his Bollywood debut with Karwaan in 2018 and then starring in The Zoya Factor, Dulquer Salmaan has geared up for his third Hindi film with filmmaker R Balki. The handsome hunk was spotted today morning in Mumbai as he was heading for the film's shoot.

One can see, the actor is clearly dealing with 'Monday Blues' like many of us as he sports a casual look. Talking about R Balki film, it also stars Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt. Touted to be a thriller, the untitled film will release in theatres at the beginning of 2022. This is for the first time, Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt will be sharing screen space.

Meanwhile, Dulquer has quite a few interesting South films in the kitty. He will be seen next seen in choreographer Brindha Master's directorial debut film, Hey Sinamika. DQ will be seen sharing the screen space with two gorgeous actresses, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Dulquer Salmaan also has a Telugu film with director Hanu Raghavapudi. He will be seen as Lieutenant Ram'. The first look of the actor from the film was released on his birthday.

The film is jointly produced by Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies who also produced Mahanati and will be released in Telugu and Malayalam languages.