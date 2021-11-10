PHOTOS: Dulquer Salmaan looks uber cool as he gets papped planting saplings in Hyderabad

Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan has kickstarted promotions for his much-awaited film Kurup. The actor is currently in Hyderabad along with co-star Sobhita Dhulipala and others for the film's promotions. Today morning, the actor was spotted planting saplings as part of the Green India Challenge and looked charming as ever.

One can see in the photos, DQ is sporting a neon green shirt teamed with black joggers and shoes. He teamed his look with a white cap and sunglasses. We cannot take our eyes off him.

