PHOTOS: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna make a heart sign as they promote Sita Ramam & look beyond cute

Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna promote their next, Sita Ramam in Hyderabad.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jul 27, 2022 02:54 PM IST  |  9.8K
Sita Ramam promotions
PHOTOS: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna make a heart sign as they promote Sita Ramam & look beyond cute
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna were captured by the shutterbugs as they promoted their next, Sita Ramam in Hyderabad. While the Hey Sinamika star looked all handsome in an all-black casual attire, the Pushpa actress was a sight-to-behold in a white desi attire. Also, the Salute actor also accompanied Mrunal Thakur in Kochi as they attended another promotional event for the movie in Kochi. Sharing a picture from their journey, DQ wrote on Instagram, "Team #SitaRamam just touched down in Kochi !!! Are you guys ready ?? See you all at Lulu mall this evening ! Also also also …! Malayalam Trailer out now ! Did you all check it out ???"

Check out the pictures below:

Also Read: Fashion Face Off: Rakul Preet Singh or Kareena Kapoor Khan; Who pulled off a strapless dress better?

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!