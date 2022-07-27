PHOTOS: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna make a heart sign as they promote Sita Ramam & look beyond cute
Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna promote their next, Sita Ramam in Hyderabad.
Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna were captured by the shutterbugs as they promoted their next, Sita Ramam in Hyderabad. While the Hey Sinamika star looked all handsome in an all-black casual attire, the Pushpa actress was a sight-to-behold in a white desi attire. Also, the Salute actor also accompanied Mrunal Thakur in Kochi as they attended another promotional event for the movie in Kochi. Sharing a picture from their journey, DQ wrote on Instagram, "Team #SitaRamam just touched down in Kochi !!! Are you guys ready ?? See you all at Lulu mall this evening ! Also also also …! Malayalam Trailer out now ! Did you all check it out ???"
Check out the pictures below:
