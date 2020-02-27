PHOTOS: Dulquer Salmaan steals heart with his million dollar smile as he gets spotted at Hyderabad airport

Actor Dulquer Salmaan was spotted at Hyderabad airport, where he posed to the shutterbugs with his ever smiling look.

Dulquer Salmaan made our hearts skip a beat as he was spotted at the Hyderabad airport in an all casual look. He was seen in a solid casual shirt and a pair of distressed jean, while completing the look with a hat and coolers. As he got clicked by the shutterbugs, he posed for photos, as he walked out of the airport. Recently, the actor made the headlines, after his next film, Kurup was wrapped up. Dulquer Salmaan, who has also the producer of the movie, thanked the whole team on an Instagram post.

In Kurup, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen as a notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup. The movie is based on the true story of Kerala’s most wanted criminal, Kurup. It is one of the most expected movies of Mollywood cinema this year; it went on floors in September 2019. The movie was shot in India and also in the UAE. Indrajith Sukumaran will also be seen in the movie as a cop and Shine Tom Chacko is will be seen in a key role. Kurup is directed by Srinath Rajendran, who is known for his film Second Show. Moothon actor Sobhita Dhulipala has been roped in as the female lead.

Bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's production company Wayfarer films in association with M-Star, Kurup is currently under post-production and it is expected to hit the big screens soon. The team also released a breathtaking first look poster and the movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the release.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More