PHOTOS: Fans go gaga over Balakrishna as he visits Sudarshan theatre to celebrate 50 days of Akhanda

Balakrishna Akhanda successfully crossed the 50 Days milestone in 103 centers across the Telugu states. When there was so much uncertainty over theatrical business due to an upsurge in omicron cases, Akhanda came and conquered the box office. Despite new releases every week, the mass action entertainer continued to make solid business. The film collected good numbers till this week too.

The team of Akhanda including Balakrishna and Boyapata Srinu came in together to celebrate the success of 50 days with fans at Sudarnash Theatre in Hyderabad. Fans went gaga over Balakrishna and gathered in numbers to get a glimpse of him. The actor graced the special 50 days event of Akhanda in traditional kurta and Dhoti.

Balakrishna mass director Boyapati Sreenu once again proved to be one of the craziest and most successful combinations in the Telugu film industry. Earlier, the duo delivered two blockbusters namely Simhaa and Legend. Now they have hit a hat-trick in their combination. Just like Simhaa and Legend, which were the biggest hits for Balakrishna, Akhanda is heading as the highest grosser for the actor.

Akhanda starred Pragya Jaiswal as the leading lady and Srikanth as the antagonist. Miryala Ravinder Reddy produced Akhanda under the banner Dwaraka Creations. Thaman has scored music.

