PHOTOS: Flights to movie night, you'll want to wear Rashmika Mandanna's cosy pink tshirt dress everywhere

It's safe to say that over the past year, oversized t-shirt dresses have become the official staple of the pandemic. One of the many young actors who seems to have embraced this no-brainer look is Rashmika Mandanna, whose closet includes more than just a few versions of the cosy favourite. Continuing her love for T-shirt dresses, Rashmika recently gave major fashion goals to fans as she was papped in the city.

For her latest public appearance, Rashmika Mandanna picked a T-shirt dress in a bright pink hue. The actress added a pop of colour to the outfit with white spotless sneakers. Rashmika Mandanna carried a statement bag to accessorise her look. Keeping her makeup minimal, the star allowed her dewy skin to take center stage, and completed her on-flight look with a white face mask.

Take a look at the photos below:

In terms of work, Rashmika Mandanna has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. Apart from sharing the screen space opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye. Talking about her South projects, she will next feature in the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pusha. The action flick is helmed by Sukumar. Lastly, she also has a Telugu movie in the pipeline alongside Sharwanand namely, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu.

