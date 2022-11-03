PHOTOS: Hansika Motwani and her husband-to-be Sohail Kathuria clicked at Mumbai airport
Hansika Motwani is soon to get hitched with her best friend and business partner Sohael Khaturiya in the first week of December.
Hansika Motwani and her husband-to-be Sohail Kathuria were papped today at Mumbai airport as they were heading for a vacation. One can see, Hansika is sporting a printed co-ord set while her fiancé can be seen sporting a casual look.
Credits: Manav Manglani
