PHOTOS: Hansika Motwani makes for a BEAUTIFUL bride in a red lehenga for her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya

The new couple in town Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya have been making headlines for some time now, and today on 4th December the lovebirds finally tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Jaipur. The first pictures of the actress as a bride has surfaced on the social media now.

The stunner opted for a traditional embellished red lehenga with heavy Jewlery. Her middle parted hair and subtle makeup enhanced the look. Hansika Motwani paired her bridal look with mangtika and nath. Everything from the kaliras to the chura looked mesmerizing. Over the last few days the wedding festivities for Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya were going on in full swing. Starting from the Mata ki Chowki in Mumbai around a week ago, the couple were seen celebrating the Sufi night, the Mehendi ceremony, the Haldi ceremony, and the Sangeet night. During all the ceremonies, the Maha actress kept her wedding look classy. It may be a simple red saree for the Mata ki Chowki, or the cream sharara for the Sufi night, or the white dress for the pre-wedding party, or a blush pink lehenga for the Sangeet, Hansika Motwani made heads turn with her every look.