PHOTOS: Hansika Motwani shows us how to do grocery shopping in style

Hansika Motwani is one star who has grown up in front of the camer a. She knows exactly what hers fans want to see and how to brighten up their day. Her latest Instagram post is a proof of this. The actress clicked some amazing pics as she went out to do grocery shopping. These elegant pictures included the caption, “Being yourself is the prettiest thing you can be.” Hansika Motwani paired a beige crop top with black leather pant.

Seems like this star can turns grocery shopping into a ramp show. Hansika is often seen making fashion statement with her bold style sense. The actress recently wished her fans on new year in a breathtaking black shimmer dress. She captioned the post as, “ready for you”.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, Hansika Motwani will return to the big screen with an upcoming thriller titled, Maha. Written and directed by U R Jameel, the upcoming Tamil project is produced by Mathi Azhagan under the production company E. Maha will hit the silver screens on 15 October this year. She will also be a part of Srinivas Omkar directorial My Name Is Shruthi. Bankrolled jointly by Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju under Vaishnavi Arts banner, the film is slated to release on 17 March. Music for the film has been composed by Mark K Robin, while cinematography has been done by Kishore Boyidapu.