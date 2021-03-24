PHOTOS: Here's a look inside Pooja Hegde's lavish sea facing apartment

Pooja Hegde recently moved to her new lavish apartment in Mumbai and it is all things simple and classic.

Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South and Bollywood industry. She is currently one of the busiest actors who has not one or two but more than 5 films in the kitty. The stunner has big-budget films in the kitty with Prabhas, and . She has also been roped in as a female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress returns to Tamil cinema with this film after her debut in Mugamoodi (2012). Over the past couple of years, she has managed to make a mark in the South and Bollywood industry, and there is no looking back.

Beside being popular as an actor, Pooja Hegde is also known for her impeccable style statement. She makes sure to turn enough heads with her fashion choices. Her Instagram account is all you need for fitness and style inspiration. Equally, she also keeps us giving a glimpse of her lavish house. She recently moved to her new lavish apartment in Mumbai. Pooja's house is all things simple and classic. It is quite millennial-friendly!

Here's a look at a few photos that give us a glimpse of her lavish sea-facing apartment:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) Well, talking about her upcoming films, Pooja is looking forward to the grand release of her upcoming Telugu films-Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni.

On the Bollywood front, Pooja has Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will be helmed by Farhad Samji. Recently, she wrapped a schedule of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma.

