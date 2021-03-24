  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Here's a look inside Pooja Hegde's lavish sea facing apartment

Pooja Hegde recently moved to her new lavish apartment in Mumbai and it is all things simple and classic.
Mumbai
PHOTOS: Here's a look inside Pooja Hegde's lavish sea facing apartment
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South and Bollywood industry. She is currently one of the busiest actors who has not one or two but more than 5 films in the kitty. The stunner has big-budget films in the kitty with Prabhas, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. She has also been roped in as a female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress returns to Tamil cinema with this film after her debut in Mugamoodi (2012). Over the past couple of years, she has managed to make a mark in the South and Bollywood industry, and there is no looking back. 

Beside being popular as an actor, Pooja Hegde is also known for her impeccable style statement. She makes sure to turn enough heads with her fashion choices. Her Instagram account is all you need for fitness and style inspiration. Equally, she also keeps us giving a glimpse of her lavish house. She recently moved to her new lavish apartment in Mumbai. Pooja's house is all things simple and classic. It is quite millennial-friendly! 

Here's a look at a few photos that give us a glimpse of her lavish sea-facing apartment: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Well, talking about her upcoming films, Pooja is looking forward to the grand release of her upcoming Telugu films-Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. 

On the Bollywood front, Pooja has Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will be helmed by Farhad Samji.  Recently, she wrapped a schedule of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus, co-starring  Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Varun Sharma. 

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Thalapathy 65: Pooja Hegde to star opposite Vijay in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial
Pooja Hegde goofs around on the sets of Most Eligible Bachelor as Akhil Akkineni tries to concentrate; See PIC
EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde REVEALS how Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo team surprised her: It's a great piece of memory
PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde flaunts her perfectly toned body in gym outfit as she is papped post workout
EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde spills beans on Radhe Shyam looks: Something that audience has not seen in India yet
Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde shares new posters of Prabhas co starrer as she wishes everyone on Maha Shivratri
Anonymous 4 hours ago

Thx to Sajid N