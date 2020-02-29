PHOTOS: Indian 2 actress Kajal Aggarwal makes a stylish appearance in casuals at the airport

The stunning diva was all smiles as she made her way through the airport, in a black and white top and denim.

The Indian 2 actress Kajal Aggarwal makes a stylish appearance in casuals at the airport. The stunning diva was all smiles as she made her way through the airport, in a black and white top and denim. On the work front, the Comali actress will feature in the Kamal Haasan starer. News reports on the film Indian 2 suggest that the film will see the southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal will play a negative role. The film also features the sultry siren Rakul Preet Singh in a key role. The south actors like Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth are expected to play crucial roles in the film.

The south drama Indian 2 is the second part of the original film Indian. The film is helmed by ace south director Shankar. The film Indian 2 will see Kamal Haasan as the bold and tough Senapathy. The fans and the film audience are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The director of the much-awaited south drama had shared a still from the film on Kamal Haasan's birthday which features the Hey Ram actor in his Senapathy look. The fans and audience members are already very intrigued by the film's first look and want to see what the film has to offer to the audiences.

Recently, during the shoot of the film, a crane mishap killed 3 crew members and severely injured 10 members from the film's unit. As per media reports, the lead actor Kamal Haasan, actress Kajal Aggarwal, and director Shankar had a narrow escape from the accident.

