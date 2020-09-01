PHOTOS: Inside family get together and Onam celebration of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Taking to his Instagram space, Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan shared photos with Nayanthara and his mother as they all celebrated Onam together.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and boyfriend Vignesh Shivan had an intimate Onam celebration in Kochi, Kerala on Monday. Taking to his Instagram space, Vignesh Shivan shared several photos where his mother is also seen along with the couple. They all were seen in traditional Kerala attire as they celebrated Onam celebration. While he shared a photo with Nayanthara yesterday morning, these news photos that he has shared recently have come as a visual treat to the fans of the couple.

In the photo, Nayanthara can be seen in an ethnic golden saree, while Vignesh Shivan in white shirt. Sharing it on his Instagram space, Vignesh Shivan extended his Onam greetings to his fans and followers. He wrote on his Instagram space, “People should find happiness in the beauty of blessed things, like family”. As soon as the photos surfaced online, they took over the internet as fans of the couple shared them across all social media platforms.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The two have been in a relationship since 2015. While they were keeping their relationship under wraps for several years, recently, they both opened up that they were in love with each other. Rumours about their wedding are coming up very frequently and the couple has denied the rumours saying that they have professional ambitions to achieve.

Credits :Instagram

