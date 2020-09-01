  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Inside family get together and Onam celebration of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Taking to his Instagram space, Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan shared photos with Nayanthara and his mother as they all celebrated Onam together.
21666 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS Inside family get together and Onam celebration of Nayanthara and Vignesh ShivanPHOTOS Inside family get together and Onam celebration of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and boyfriend Vignesh Shivan had an intimate Onam celebration in Kochi, Kerala on Monday. Taking to his Instagram space, Vignesh Shivan shared several photos where his mother is also seen along with the couple. They all were seen in traditional Kerala attire as they celebrated Onam celebration. While he shared a photo with Nayanthara yesterday morning, these news photos that he has shared recently have come as a visual treat to the fans of the couple.

In the photo, Nayanthara can be seen in an ethnic golden saree, while Vignesh Shivan in white shirt. Sharing it on his Instagram space, Vignesh Shivan extended his Onam greetings to his fans and followers. He wrote on his Instagram space, “People should find happiness in the beauty of blessed things, like family”. As soon as the photos surfaced online, they took over the internet as fans of the couple shared them across all social media platforms.

Also Read: Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali: Promising teaser shows glimpses of fun filled superhero film; WATCH

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The two have been in a relationship since 2015. While they were keeping their relationship under wraps for several years, recently, they both opened up that they were in love with each other. Rumours about their wedding are coming up very frequently and the couple has denied the rumours saying that they have professional ambitions to achieve.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement