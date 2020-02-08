Photos: Jaanu actress Samantha Akkineni aces style game by pairing a saree with denim jacket at the airport

Samantha Akkineni, who will be seen in the Telugu remake of Tamil movie 96, Jaanu, was spotted in Hyderabad airport on Saturday.

Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu hit the big screens on February 7, 2020. The film is a Telugu remake of Tamil movie 96, which had Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead roles. When it comes to promoting the film, the makers are leaving no stones unturned. The lead actors of Jaanu have been travelling city to city to promoted, and during one such travel, Samantha was spotted at Hyderabad airport.

Samantha was seen clad in a peach colored saree and she wore a denim jacket on top of it, while absolutely owning the fusion look. Meanwhile, while we are on cloud 9 after watching the movie Jaanu on big screens, the makers released a set of promotional teasers in which they have treated us with glimpses of Ram and Jaanu’s love for each other. It goes without saying that the promos have been received with tremendous cheer by the audience.

As far as the Box Office is concerned, the film reportedly had a good start in Nizzam and theaters across the Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh gave a decent start for the movie. Directed by C Prem Kumar, who directed the original version too, the film was bankrolled by Dil Raju, while Govind Vasantha scored music. Apart from the lead cast, the film also has Gouri G Kishan, who also appeared in the movie’s Tamil version too, as a young Jaanu.

