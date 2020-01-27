PHOTOS: Jagapathi Babu gets spotted at Hyderabad airport in a spiritual avatar; Check it out

Jagapathi Babu was spotted at Hyderabad airport and he looks so spiritual. Check the pictures for yourself.

Jagapathi Babu, who is currently in a spiritual zone, was spotted at Hyderabad airport. He was seen in yellow dhoti and yellow shirt, and it looks like he is headed on a holy trip. Though it is unknown where is he headed, it can be said that the look sits well on him and it looks like he is spreading divine vibes. Meanwhile, reports suggest that he will be next seen as the main antagonist in Samuthirakani’s next Kollywood project, which is a remake of Kabza.

According to a report in Cinema Express, the film might also have Samuthirakani in a key role if he gives his nod. It should be noted that the actor is known for working on the multilinguals RRR and Indian 2. Atul Kulkarni will also join the team soon and actors Nana Patekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Pradeep Rawat and Prakash Raj were approached for the other roles in the film.

Ravi Basur has been roped in to compose music for the film. Hearsay has that the film is currently being shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Some reports claim that the film will have a lot of fight sequences, love and several other emotional elements will also be incorporated. Some reports are stating that the film is being made on a budget of Rs 40 crore. The film will be directed by various producers since the film will be made in different languages.

