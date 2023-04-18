Photos: Jayaram visits Sabarimala temple with wife Parvathi ahead of Ponniyin Selvan 2's release

Jayaram, one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest superstars, is a well know Ayyappa devotee. The actor has been known for his frequent visits to the Sabarimala Temple and recently shared pictures from his latest visit to the world-renowned temple along with his wife. The actor can be seen, lost in a moment of prayer with folded hands alongside his wife and a large assembly of devotees surrounding him. The actor and his wife are seen wearing black, the preferred colour associated with the Sabarimala temple.

Jayaram and Parvathy's latest visit to Sabarimala

The actor is currently promoting his latest film Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is all set for its release in 4 different languages. He took to his social media handle to post the picture with the caption, "Swami sharanam”, which is a slogan associated with Ayyappa that literally translates to “'the only hope is Ayyappa.” The actor is clearly lost in the moment of prayer and the pictures suggest an intense devotional moment. His wife, Parvathy Jayaram, a well-known yesteryear actress is seen on his side also lost in prayer. Jayaram had earlier last year visited the Sabarimala temple in between the promotions for the first part along with Jayam Ravi, who plays the titular character in the franchise. Jayaram plays a spy turned comic relief Alwarkadiyan Nambi in the film which also has Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, and Karthi among an ensemble cast.

Upcoming Projects

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 is his latest film to release. The actor, who is on a break from Malayalam cinema, is busy with a handful of films in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil. The actor was last seen sharing the screen with Ravi Teja in Ravanasura. He will be appearing in The Game Changer directed by Shankar, starring Ram Charan in the lead. Jayaram has also been roped in to play major roles in Mahesh Babu’s untitled next helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and also in Vijay Devarkonda -Samantha starrer Kushi, both in Telugu. He is currently shooting for his Kannada thriller alongside Shivrajkumar titled Ghost.

