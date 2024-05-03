PHOTOS: Jayaram's daughter Malavika gets married to Navaneeth again in traditional ceremony at Guruvayur temple

Malavika Jayaram, the daughter of famous Malayalam actors Jayaram and Parvathy Jayaram exchanged wedding vows with Navaneeth Gireesh in the early hours of Friday at the Guruvayur Temple. It's worth noting that Jayaram and Parvathy tied the knot at this very location back in 1992. Surrounded by their nearest and dearest, including notable guests like Suresh Gopi and his wife Radhika from the film industry, the wedding ceremony unfolded.

Pictures flooding social media depict heartwarming moments from the wedding. A teary-eyed Jayaram can be spotted as he fulfills his cherished duties as a father for his beloved daughter's special day. Malavika's brother Kalidas Jayaram was also present at the wedding. The bride looks stunning in a traditional red saree, complemented by the groom's classic wedding attire in a veshti.

Malavika Jayaram gets married to Navaneeth again in a traditional ceremony

Malavika-Navaneeth’s fairytale white wedding

Malavika and Navaneeth also had a dreamy white wedding in December 2023. As per a post made by Jayaram’s daughter, Navaneeth and she exchanged wedding vows on the eve of their engagement, in the presence of their family and friends. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Malavika, who shared dreamy photos of Navaneeth and her from the ceremony, looked stunning in her beautiful white wedding gown, like a character straight out of a fairy tale. The delicate lace detail on the gown and flowing silhouette added to her beauty.

Advertisement

Navaneeth looked handsome in his all-black suit, which further complimented his bride. Together, the duo looked elegant and stylish, showcasing their timeless romance on their special day.

Sharing the photos on December 21, 2023, Malavika wrote, “7-12-2023 - my happily ever after moment. I walked down the aisle in a pretty white dress with my prince. On the eve of our engagement Navaneeth and I exchanged vows in the presence of our family and loved ones.”

Malavika-Navaneeth’s engagement

Malavika Jayaram and Navaneeth Gireesh got engaged in December last year in Karnataka in the presence of friends and family. However, unfortunately, many could not attend the event due to the severe flood situation in Chennai at the time.

For the unversed, the groom, Navaneeth Gireesh is a chartered accountant by profession and resides in the United Kingdom. He is the son of Gireesh Menon, who belongs to the Keezheppat family in Nenmara, Palakkad, and is a former UN official. On the other hand, Malavika Jayaram graduated from Stella Maris College and pursued her master's degree in sports management in Wales.

Jayaram’s upcoming project

On the work front, Jayaram will next be seen in the action Telugu film Game Changer along with South superstar Ram Charan and Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani. Directed by S. Shankar, the film will be produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Ram Charan and Dil Raju return to Hyderabad after Game Changer’s Chennai schedule